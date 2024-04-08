Brazilian delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park

A Brazilian delegation, headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Brazil Mauro Vieira, visited Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park today (8 April).

The delegation also included Sadia Faizunnesa, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Brazil.

They took great interest in Beximco initiatives on sustainability, value addition and innovation using advanced technology, and original R&D as key drivers, reads a press statement.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira was very much impressed to see the production facilities and the world's latest machinery & technologies used by Beximco's fully vertical state-of-the-art textiles, garment manufacturing, and world's largest sustainable washing plant, stated the press release.

He took a keen interest in Beximco`s disruptive technology initiatives in genome/DNA sequencing, zero carbon biofuels, track and trace technology and traceability using blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

Discussions were held on the best ways to increase the consumption of Brazilian Cotton in Bangladesh and export of RMG to Brazil.

Many areas were defined for lucrative collaboration between Bangladesh and Brazil.