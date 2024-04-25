Beximco LPG Partners with KCMCH to provide healthcare benefits to employees

Beximco LPG has forged a strategic partnership with Khulna City Medical College Hospital, introducing exclusive healthcare discounts for its employees and their dependents.

Under this collaboration, Khulna City Medical College Hospital will extend discounted hospital services to all Beximco LPG employees, encompassing both in-patient and out-patient care, reads a press statement issued on Wednesday (24 April)

Additionally, dependents of the employees will also benefit from these reduced rates, upon presentation of the office ID card, with costs borne by the employees themselves.

Directors of Khulna City Medical College Hospital Dr Mostafa Kamal and Dr M A Ali were present at the partnership signing ceremony. Representatives from Beximco LPG Abu Taher Mohammed Farok (Plant Manager), M Muntasir Alam (CCO), and Asad-Uz-Zaman (GM-Admin) were also present.