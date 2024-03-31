Beximco allowed to issue Tk2,625cr bond

Stocks

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 07:21 pm

Related News

Beximco allowed to issue Tk2,625cr bond

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 07:21 pm
Beximco allowed to issue Tk2,625cr bond

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed Beximco Limited to issue a zero-coupon bond worth Tk2,625 crore for repaying high worth debt and investing in Sreepur Township Limited — which already raised Tk1,000 crore through IFIC Amar Bond.

The commission gave the approval to issue the bond for five-year at a meeting held today (31 March).

Beximco informed that the remaining funds from the bond will be used to pay back its existing loans. However, it did not specify allocations for investment in Sreepur Township and loan repayments.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The nature of the bond is unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, which will be issued to investors with a 15% discount.

IFIC Investment Limited will act as arranger of the bond, while Shandhani Life Insurance will act as trustee.

In July 2023, the BSEC approved Sreepur Township to raise Tk1,000 crore through a bond, with IFIC Bank serving as its guarantor.

Through promotional activities under the name "IFIC Amar Bond," Sreepur Township successfully sold the bond to 7,173 investors within a month.

According to the terms outlined in the IFIC Amar Bond, Sreepur Township successfully raised Tk1,000 crore, and upon maturity, it plans to repay Tk1,600 crore to the investors.

Currently, the IFIC-guaranteed bond is being traded on the alternative trading board at the DSE.

Earlier, in 2021, Beximco floated a Tk3,000 crore Sukuk to finance its two solar power plants and its textile division's expansion.

The investors, mainly banks and some other institutions, have the right to convert 20% of their Sukuk units a year into Beximco shares at 25% discounts from the 20-day average closing price of the shares prior to the record date. Unexecuted conversion rights can also be exercised in later years.

Beximco Limited also decided to enter into a joint venture development agreement with Sreepur Township for the development of the "Mayanagar" project.

Currently, Beximco Ltd owns 75% of the project land, while Sreepur Township owns the remaining 25%. The profit generated from the project will be distributed proportionally between the two entities, as stated by Beximco in its official statement.

Mayanagar, as described in the statement, is a mixed-use, multipurpose affordable real estate project planned for development on a 100-acre plot along the Nabinagar-Chandra Highway in Gazipur.

The project is set to cover a total space of 76 lakh square feet in Gazipur, with 53 lakh square feet allocated for commercial purposes and 23 lakh square feet for residential use. The anticipated project cost is Tk6,095 crore, with an expected revenue of Tk6,585 crore.

The company further said, the development will be a fully secured, gated, and self-contained township comprising 18,000 apartments. Facilities within the township will include healthcare, education, entertainment, sports, and recreation, as well as all necessary civic and lifestyle amenities.

The commercial space will have serviced apartments, hotels, offices, a convention centre, and a shopping mall. The entire project will be developed as a green and eco-friendly township.

Sreepur Township was incorporated in March 2023. Its paid-up capital is Tk335 crore.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bond / Beximco / Beximco Limited / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

3h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

4h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

1h | Videos
Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

2h | Videos
‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

5m | Videos
What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

3h | Videos