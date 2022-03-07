BEPZA Observes Historic 7th March

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 08:02 pm

Related News

BEPZA Observes Historic 7th March

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 08:02 pm
BEPZA Observes Historic 7th March

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has observed the historic 7th March with due respect.

A discussion meeting held at BEPZA Executive Office, Dhaka today marking the day.

The programme was started with the national anthem.

Paying homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid said that Bangladesh would not been created without the birth of Bangabandhu. Explaining the historical background of 7th March speech he also said it is such a speech that still inspires the Bengali nation and the freedom-loving people of the world.

Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Khorshid Alam, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Hafizur Rahman, Project Director of Rangpur, Jashore & Patuakhali EPZ Project Ashraful Kabir, Chief Engineer Abdul Alim, Chief

Accounts and Finance Officer Tofazzal Hossain, Executive Director (Security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, PBGM along with other officials of BEPZA were present during this time. 

Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA located at different areas of the country i.e. Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee & Karnaphuli EPZ including BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day with same manner. 

 

Corporates

BEPZA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

7h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

10h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

8h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

5 Superfood for strong immune system

5 Superfood for strong immune system

4h | Videos
Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

4h | Videos
Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

4h | Videos
Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market