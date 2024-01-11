Benapole Express resumes operation 6 days after deadly fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 06:26 pm

Related News

Benapole Express resumes operation 6 days after deadly fire

At least four people died as the Benapole Express caught fire in Gopibagh on the way to Kamalapur station around 9 pm.

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 06:26 pm
Benapole Express left for Dhaka with 141 passengers on Thursday. Photo: TBS
Benapole Express left for Dhaka with 141 passengers on Thursday. Photo: TBS

The Benapole Express has resumed its operation six days after a deadly fire engulfed five bogies of the train, claiming at least four lives.

With 141 passengers on board, the train left Jashore's Benapole station for Dhaka around 1pm today (11 January), said Shahiduzzaman, the Manager of Benapole Railway Station.

The train is scheduled to depart from Kamalapur Station to Benapole at 11:45pm on Thursday night, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 5 January, the Benapole Express caught fire in Gopibagh on the way to Kamalapur station around 9 pm.

Following the incident, the ruling Awami League and BNP traded blame, each holding the other responsible for the fire.

Top News

Benapole Express Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Serows, nick-named ‘goat-antelopes’, are stocky in build with powerful legs adapted for agile climbing. PHOTO: RALF’S WILDLIFE AND WILD PLACES

A successful serow rescue and release in Bangladesh

4h | Earth
The show that made the small screen huge - The Sopranos. Photograph: Allstar/HBO/Sportsphoto Ltd

You are only as good as your last envelope: 25 years of The Sopranos

8h | Features
There are about 700 shops in Jhutpatti and about 150 scrap stores. The rest sell garment accessories. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Mirpur's Jhutpatti, where nothing goes to waste

10h | Panorama
People stand near bodies of Palestinians at Nasser hospital who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma&#039;an school east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 5 December. Photo: REUTERS

Win or lose, South Africa's case against Israel matters

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

58m | Videos
LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

3h | Videos
More than half of the twelfth cabinet are new faces

More than half of the twelfth cabinet are new faces

4h | Videos
Tax exemption on foreign loan interest extended till Dec

Tax exemption on foreign loan interest extended till Dec

6h | Videos