Benapole Express resumes operation 6 days after deadly fire

Benapole Express left for Dhaka with 141 passengers on Thursday. Photo: TBS

The Benapole Express has resumed its operation six days after a deadly fire engulfed five bogies of the train, claiming at least four lives.

With 141 passengers on board, the train left Jashore's Benapole station for Dhaka around 1pm today (11 January), said Shahiduzzaman, the Manager of Benapole Railway Station.

The train is scheduled to depart from Kamalapur Station to Benapole at 11:45pm on Thursday night, he added.

On 5 January, the Benapole Express caught fire in Gopibagh on the way to Kamalapur station around 9 pm.

Following the incident, the ruling Awami League and BNP traded blame, each holding the other responsible for the fire.