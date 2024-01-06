We had intel on sabotage but did not know exact location: RAB on Benapole Express fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 07:06 pm

RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain briefed media after visiting a polling centre at Mirpur College in the capital on Saturday (6 January). Photo: UNB
RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain briefed media after visiting a polling centre at Mirpur College in the capital on Saturday (6 January). Photo: UNB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) received intelligence information about the possibility of sabotage occurring in the capital but the exact location of the sabotage was not definitively known, RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain said today (6 January).

"It is not yet possible to determine who set fire to the train last night. Investigations and inquiries are currently underway. We apprehended three individuals in possession with 28 petrol bombs and 30 cocktails yesterday. We are interrogating them," said the RAB director general while visiting a polling centre at Mirpur College in the capital.

At least four passengers were killed after the Benapole Express train was set on fire in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad on Friday night. The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole. Shortly before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in front of the Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm.

Meanwhile, police detained Dhaka South Joint Convenor Nabi Ullah Nabi and seven other partymen over their alleged involvement in the fire incident on Saturday in a midnight operation.

In response to a query whether voters will go to polling stations tomorrow following yesterday's fire on train and BNP's ongoing 48-hour hartal, he said, "Despite BNP-Jamaat's anti-election and sabotage activities, people can freely visit polling stations without any hindrance. Law enforcers are fully prepared [to deal with any situation]."

RAB has launched a special new device, he said, adding that this device will be able to identify individuals moving from one area to another on election day, ensuring better monitoring and control.

He further mentioned that people are not permitted to move from one area to another without a valid reason.

The director general of RAB stated that the current law and order situation is much better compared to that of 2014 and 2018.

The RAB chief urged journalists to assist in maintaining civic order by providing accurate information and fostering democratic values.

He called for cooperation from the media and the public to ensure a free and fair election.

