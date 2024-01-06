French Ambassador mourns Benapole Express train fire victims

French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy expressed her condolences over the fire deadly incident on the Benapole Express train on Friday (5 January) claiming the lives of at least four people.

The ambassador took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "As unfortunately already stated before, violence leads nowhere. Wholehearted condolences to the families of the 4 victims."

"Eager to know the results of the judicial investigation after this new tragedy," she added.

Four deaths have been reported so far after the Benapole Express train was "set on fire" in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad on Friday night.

Eight, including two children, currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery, Dr Tarikul Islam, resident surgeon at the institute, said.

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole. Shortly before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in front of the Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm.