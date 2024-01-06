French Ambassador mourns Benapole Express train fire victims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 12:46 pm

Related News

French Ambassador mourns Benapole Express train fire victims

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 12:46 pm
French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy. Photo: Collected
French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy. Photo: Collected

French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy expressed her condolences over the fire deadly incident on the Benapole Express train on Friday (5 January) claiming the lives of at least four people. 

The ambassador took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "As unfortunately already stated before, violence leads nowhere. Wholehearted condolences to the families of the 4 victims."

"Eager to know the results of the judicial investigation after this new tragedy," she added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Four deaths have been reported so far after the Benapole Express train was "set on fire" in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad on Friday night.

Eight, including two children, currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery, Dr Tarikul Islam, resident surgeon at the institute, said.

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole. Shortly before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in front of the Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm.

 

Top News

Benapole Express Fire / Fire accident / French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

4h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

25m | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

4h | Panorama
Critics have described US policy as naive, owing to its failure to understand the Communist Party of China’s long-term objectives. Photo: Project Syndicate

What killed US-China engagement?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

10m | Videos
Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

1h | Videos
Fire again in the moving train; 4 killed including 2 children

Fire again in the moving train; 4 killed including 2 children

2h | Videos
ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

1d | Videos