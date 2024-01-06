Benapole Express fire: Relatives' search for missing family memebers

Dibakar has been looking for his sister since the fire incident occurred on Benapole Express on 5 January. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

At least four people have been killed after a fire started on Benapole Express on Saturday (5 January). The bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) morgue.

Relatives of people who were on board the train and have been missing since the fire incident have been going from hospital to hospital to look for their kin.

A brother's search for his sister

Dibakar Chowdhury has been searching for his sister Chandrima Chowdhury Shomi, 28, a student of pharmacy at Asia Pacific University, who was on board the Benapole Express and has been missing since flames engulfed the train.

"I thoroughly checked all the four dead bodies here. These corpses don't match with my sister. I have gone to all hospitals and concerned police stations she is nowhere," Dibakar said.

He says his sister purchased her own ticket through the online app.

"My sister's seat number was 26 in Ka compartment, where the fire originated from."

"She boarded on train at around 6:30pm from Rajbari, she was on vacation for a month. I even talked with her at least 10 minutes before the fire. I was on my way to Kamalapur railway station to receive her," he added.

Dibakar says he rushed to Gopibagh when he heard about the train fire.

Shomi has been missing since the fire incident on 5 January. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

"I frantically rushed to Gopibagh but she was nowhere. The female dead body kept at DMCH doesn't match with my sister Shoumi, she has curly hair but the body there has straight hair," he told The Business Standard.

Searching for missing son, a father goes from hospital to hospital

Abdul Haque’s son Abu Talha was abroad the torched Benapole Express that was set on fire on 5 January. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Abdul Haque's son Abu Talha was abroad on the torched Benapole Express.

Even though so far four dead bodies have been recovered from the train, Abu Talha has been missing since the fire incident and his father has been looking for him from one hospital to another.

"At first I was not allowed to see the dead bodies. I saw them later but couldn't recognise them. Even if a person's height was 3-4 hands, they burnt corpse becomes 1-2 hands," Abdul Haque said crying.

He also said, "I don't know if my son is alive or dead. I want to find my son."

Abdul Haque, who works in a pharmaceutical company by profession, said, "His son's mobile phone has been unreachable since the train was set on fire. I searched his university, but he didn't go there either. His teachers are also looking for him also."

"I come to Dhaka at night. When I came to Dhaka, I first went to Mugda Medical College and Hospital. I couldn't find him there. After that, I went to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute but I could not find my son. Then went to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital," he added.

The restless father said, "My son is studying BSc engineering third year at Bangladesh Army University of Science and Technology in Syedpur. He is 24 years old. I saw off my son at Faridpur station. He was supposed to go to Syedpur via Dhaka for his university."

He said he last spoke to his son on the Benapole Express train on Friday evening.

"Then I heard the news of the train being on fire. I have not been able to find my son since then," he added.

One cousin is missing, another is in burn unit

Elina Chowdhury has been missing since the train fire. Photo: Collected

Elina Easmin, 40, has been missing since the train fire.

She and her husband, son Arfan, cousin Ratna, and her two sons Rihan, and Dihan were travelling from Rajbari.

Ratna successfully escaped the train she is now being treated at the burn institute.

"My two sons were along with me, even my cousin's son Arfan was along with me. We were preparing to get off from the train. She [Elina] couldn't get off immediately. Just after fire started, electricity went out and the entire compartment was like an inferno, we couldn't even breathe," Ratna said.

Benapole Express was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole. Shortly before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in front of the Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm.

Eight, including two children, currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery

"The train might have been set on fire right after it crossed Saydabad station," said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Wari Division Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal Hossain.

"We initially suspected a fire from households due to the congested area. However, we later discovered that the fire originated from a train. We suspect there may be more individuals inside the train. Now, we will enter and conduct a search and rescue operation," he added.

The fire incident on the Benapole Express train was a planned act of sabotage, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner Mahid Uddin.

"Three coaches were more or less damaged. We can't say for sure now what caused it. It is clear that it was a planned sabotage," the police official said while visiting the scene at around 11:30pm on Friday (5 January).

"Such violence and arson against common people will not be tolerated. Those involved will be found and brought to justice," he added.