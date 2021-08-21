Barishal mayor demands judiciary inquiry into Wednesday’s incident 

Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah demanded a judicial inquiry into the Wednesday night's incident at Barishal Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman's residence.

In a press conference at Serniabat Bhaban on Kalibari Road in the city, he also demanded the release of full CCTV footage of the incident.

At the Saturday evening press conference, Mayor Sadiq Abdullah also directed the cleaners of the city corporation to join the work.

He also urged the administration not to arrest or harass the cleaners.

At that time, Sadiq Abdullah further said that the officials and employees of the city corporation used to hold human chains against the previous mayors.

"But this time the officials-employees and cleaners did human chain for the mayor," he added.

He said that in the last three days, the cleaners did not join the work for fear of arrest and harassment.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the clash broke out between the supporters of the AL, BCL and members of Ansar when the former tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal. Five people suffered bullet wounds during the clash.

According to witnesses, the city corporation staff went to the residence of UNO Munibur to lower a banner hanging over the area.

At one stage, the UNO came out and enquired about the matter, leading to a verbal altercation between him and Swapan Kumar Das, a city corporation staff.

During this time, some 25-30 people entered the complex, and a scuffle broke out between Ansar and the mob, triggering a clash. At one stage, the Ansar members opened fire on them.

On information, police rushed to the spot and charged batons to disperse the mob.

Some 25 people were injured in the clashes with the police and Ansar.

Two separate cases were filed in this connection.

