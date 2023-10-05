BCC's three-day 'Smart Bangladesh Summit 2023' postponed

'Smart Bangladesh Summit 2023', scheduled to begin on Thursday (5 October) here under the initiative of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, has been postponed.

"The three-day 'Smart Bangladesh Summit 2023' was scheduled to be held from 5-7 October. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, it has been postponed," reads an ICT Division press release.

The organisers will provide further information about the postponed summit later, it added.