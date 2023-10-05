BCC's three-day 'Smart Bangladesh Summit 2023' postponed

ICT

BSS
05 October, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 03:35 pm

Related News

BCC's three-day 'Smart Bangladesh Summit 2023' postponed

BSS
05 October, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 03:35 pm
BCC&#039;s three-day &#039;Smart Bangladesh Summit 2023&#039; postponed

'Smart Bangladesh Summit 2023', scheduled to begin on Thursday (5 October) here under the initiative of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, has been postponed.

"The three-day 'Smart Bangladesh Summit 2023' was scheduled to be held from 5-7 October. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, it has been postponed," reads an ICT Division press release.

The organisers will provide further information about the postponed summit later, it added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Smart Bangladesh Summit / BCC / Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) / ICT Division

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

6h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

7h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1h | TBS Entertainment
Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

6h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

22h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

19h | TBS Stories