Russia restricts access to BBC Russian service and Radio Liberty - RIA

Reuters
04 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 11:55 am

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was being used to undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia

A view of the newsroom of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in Moscow, Russia 6 April 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A view of the newsroom of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in Moscow, Russia 6 April 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russia's communications watchdog has restricted access to BBC Russian service as well as Radio Liberty and the Meduza media outlet, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was being used to undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia.

BCC / Russia / Ukraine crisis

