BCC case against edible oil refiners, 4 refiners get time to explain

Bangladesh

UNB
18 May, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:12 pm

Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Four edible oil importers and refiners have got one month time to explain themselves in a case filed by Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) for manipulating the production and supply of edible oil in the country.

Two refiners – Banshundhara Oil Refiner and Meghna-United Oil Refiner limited – will appear at the office of the commission on 22 June and the rest two – City Edible Oil Limited (Teer) and Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited – on 27 June to give their explanation.

The commission filed a case against eight edible oil importers.

Four of those companies were asked to participate in the hearing on Wednesday.

Md Mofizul Islam, chairperson of BCC, and other members of the commission gave the order after hearing.

BCC / edible oil / refinery

