Bangladesh's development model can inspire others: World Bank executive director

Bangladesh

UNB
10 August, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 01:38 pm

Bangladesh's development model can inspire others: World Bank executive director

UNB
10 August, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 01:38 pm
The Executive Director of the World Bank Parameswaran Iyer paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on 10 August. Photo: PID
The Executive Director of the World Bank Parameswaran Iyer paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on 10 August. Photo: PID

Developing countries can follow the development model of Bangladesh, World Bank  Executive Director Parameswaran Iyer said on Thursday (10 August).

"Bangladesh has witnessed a phenomenal transformation," he said while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban in the morning.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Iyer praised the prime minister saying that the developments of Bangladesh have been achieved because of her leadership and planning.

He conveyed the greetings of the WB president to the premier.

He said the World Bank will assist Bangladesh to improve infrastructure in the next phase of its development journey.

The WB official said Bangladesh's private sector is thriving.

The country's sanitary system is also remarkable, he said.

He said the World Bank will also assist Bangladesh to implement the Delta Plan-2100.

Talking about the Rohingya issue, the WB official mentioned that the global lender has already provided S$ 700 million in assistance for the Rohingya people.

In this context, the prime minister put emphasis on the repatriation of the Rohingya people to their motherland, Myanmar.

She apprised Iyer of different aspects of Bangladesh's development programmes. "Our main target is poverty eradication. We want to ensure a better life for the people," she was quoted as saying.

She said her government and party design and implement plans taking all aspects into consideration.

About the climate issue, the premier said though Bangladesh is not a carbon emitter, it has to suffer the adverse impacts of climate change.

She said the World Bank is administering technical assistance on the ecological restoration and ensuring navigability of rivers surrounding Dhaka city with a view to making the city more liveable under an umbrella investment programme.

 Hasina said her government opened everything for the private sector and is extending support to the private sector.

WB Alternative Executive Director Ahmad Kaikaus, ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan and PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin were present.

World Bank / Bangladesh / development

