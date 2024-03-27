Bangladeshi photographer Samiran Chakraborty secures first runner-up position in Wisden Photograph of the Year 2023

27 March, 2024
Chakraborty&#039;s award-winning photograph captured a poignant scene of youngsters engrossed in a game of cricket along the banks of the Turag river in Katasur area of Mohammadpur, Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy
Chakraborty's award-winning photograph captured a poignant scene of youngsters engrossed in a game of cricket along the banks of the Turag river in Katasur area of Mohammadpur, Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

Young and talented Bangladeshi photographer, Samiran Chakraborty, has achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the prestigious first runner-up position in the esteemed "Wisden Photograph of the Year 2023".

This accolade, awarded by the world-renowned cricket magazine Wisden, marks a significant milestone in Chakraborty's burgeoning career in photography.

Chakraborty's award-winning photograph captured a poignant scene of youngsters engrossed in a game of cricket along the banks of the Turag river in Katasur area of Mohammadpur, Dhaka. The image eloquently portrayed the challenges posed by uncontrolled urbanization and climate change, which have led to a dearth of playgrounds, forcing children to utilize the dry riverbeds for recreational activities.

Established in 1979, Wisden's "Photograph of the Year" is a highly esteemed accolade, with entries pouring in from across the globe. Chakraborty's evocative portrayal stood out amongst thousands of submissions, earning him recognition in the cricketing community and beyond.

Samiran Chakraborty. Photo: Courtesy

Currently pursuing a professional diploma in documentary photography at Counter Photo- Center for Visual Arts in Dhaka, Chakraborty's journey in photography has been marked by numerous national and international accolades. His keen eye for detail and storytelling through imagery have garnered praise, with his work being showcased in various exhibitions worldwide.

Raised in Feni district before pursuing his studies in Chittagong and eventually settling in Dhaka, Chakraborty's passion for photography and art has been ingrained since childhood. Alongside his professional commitments in a private company, he continues to hone his craft, drawing inspiration from his surroundings and experiences.

Reflecting on his journey, Chakraborty acknowledges the invaluable guidance of his mentors at Counter Photo, whose teachings have played a pivotal role in his growth as a photographer. His dedication to the craft and unwavering commitment to storytelling through visuals underscore his potential as a rising star in the world of photography.

