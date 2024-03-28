Dr Yunus supporting massacre by accepting Israeli sculptor's award: Foreign minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 04:06 pm

Related News

Dr Yunus supporting massacre by accepting Israeli sculptor's award: Foreign minister

On 21 March, the official Yunus Centre Facebook page made a post where it claimed that Dr Yunus was bestowed the "Unesco's Tree of Peace" award on the 11th day of the Baku conference in Azerbaijan.

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 04:06 pm
Dr Yunus supporting massacre by accepting Israeli sculptor&#039;s award: Foreign minister

By accepting an award given by an Israeli sculptor, Dr Yunus has in effect supported the massacre in Palestine perpetrated by Israel, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (28 March).

Speaking at a programme at the ministry, Mahmud also said it was shameful that the award was falsely publicised as being given by Unesco.

On 21 March, the official Yunus Centre Facebook page made a post where it claimed that Dr Yunus was bestowed the "Unesco's Tree of Peace" award on the 11th day of the Baku conference in Azerbaijan.

The Unesco's main website, however, does not have a category for Tree of Peace award.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

The Yunus Centre post generated a lot of criticism.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said Unesco had not given Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus any award called "Tree of Peace".

"Dr Yunus was conferred the 'Tree of Peace' award by an Israeli sculptor, upon invitation from the Ganjavi Foundation in Azerbaijan," he said.

Unesco's Dhaka office has said its Paris headquarters were not aware of such a prize and there was no official Unesco representation at the 11th Baku Forum.

Top News

Dr Yunus / Award / Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

6h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

7h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why the Russian and Ukrainian forces competing to take the damaged tanks?

Why the Russian and Ukrainian forces competing to take the damaged tanks?

14m | Videos
The Colorful Fulchari Haat

The Colorful Fulchari Haat

4h | Videos
Chicken methi kabab

Chicken methi kabab

3h | Videos
Nandini took over her father's hotel business after studying fashion designing

Nandini took over her father's hotel business after studying fashion designing

5h | Videos