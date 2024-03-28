Dr Yunus supporting massacre by accepting Israeli sculptor's award: Foreign minister

By accepting an award given by an Israeli sculptor, Dr Yunus has in effect supported the massacre in Palestine perpetrated by Israel, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (28 March).

Speaking at a programme at the ministry, Mahmud also said it was shameful that the award was falsely publicised as being given by Unesco.

On 21 March, the official Yunus Centre Facebook page made a post where it claimed that Dr Yunus was bestowed the "Unesco's Tree of Peace" award on the 11th day of the Baku conference in Azerbaijan.

The Unesco's main website, however, does not have a category for Tree of Peace award.

Photo: Facebook

The Yunus Centre post generated a lot of criticism.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said Unesco had not given Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus any award called "Tree of Peace".

"Dr Yunus was conferred the 'Tree of Peace' award by an Israeli sculptor, upon invitation from the Ganjavi Foundation in Azerbaijan," he said.

Unesco's Dhaka office has said its Paris headquarters were not aware of such a prize and there was no official Unesco representation at the 11th Baku Forum.