Bangladeshi man wounded as landmine explodes on Myanmar side of border

A Bangladeshi man got severely wounded after a landmine exploded on the Myanmar side of the Bangladesh border along Bandarban.

The incident occured near the border of Sadar union parishad (UP) under Naikhongchhari upazila on Monday afternoon.

The injured, Sona Ali, 55, is the son of deceased Kadir Hossain of the upazila's Jumchari area, confirmed local UP Chairman Nurul Absar.

Quoting locals, Nurul said that 2-3 cows of Sona Ali entered the Myanmar side of the border, through pillars No 46 and 47 in Naikhongchhari upazila, yesterday (7 November) afternoon.

Sona Ali, while trying to get them back, accidentally crossed the zero line and entered Myanmar territory.

"Sona Ali got severely wounded when a land mine exploded on the Myanmar side of the border. Locals, hearing the loud bang, rushed to the spot and rescued him. He was immediately taken to the upazila health complex.

"However, doctors there referred him to the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital due to his critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Sadar hospital. His situation is now stable," the UP chairman added.