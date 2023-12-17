Bangladeshi ISP firm wins award in South Sudan 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 04:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Juba Network Company Limited, a Bangladeshi-owned internet service provider firm in South Sudan, has received the 'Chamber Quality Award-2023' from the South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.

The firm was recognised for providing the best internet service in the country and was awarded in a ceremony that took place at a restaurant on 15 December.

Sohel Muhammad Abdullah, chairman of Juba Network, told The Business Standard that this award is an honour for both him and Bangladesh. He emphasised their ongoing efforts to provide excellent service to their clients despite numerous challenges faced as a new country.

Sohel established Juba Network Limited in South Sudan at the end of 2017. After nearly two years of work, high-speed internet was launched in 2020 with the installation of an optical fibre network across the Ugandan border. 

This installation significantly increased internet speeds, reducing latency - the time it takes for a device to send and receive data from an online server, measured in milliseconds- from 600 ms to just 36 ms. 

Juba Networks introduced optical fibre-based high-speed internet service for the first time in the country and is currently one of the top ISP companies in South Sudan.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Losidik Lukak Legge, chairperson of the South Sudan chamber of commerce; Flora Gabriel Modi, mayor of Juba City; Dr Bak Barnaba Chol, minister of finance; Jemma Nunu Kumba, speaker of parliament. 

Also present were Brigadier General Abdullah Al Mamun from the UN Mission in South Sudan Juba Sector, retired Brigadier General Qazi Masroor Ullah, Zahurul Haque, chief of the GIS unit, Kazi Elias Hossain from UNDSS South Sudan Security Humanitarian Coordination Unit, Md Shamsul Haque, deputy chief of budget and finance at the UN Mission in South Sudan, along with Lieutenant Colonel Ariful Islam, Captain Sheikh Shahid Ahmed, Lieutenant Colonel Ruhul Amin, Md Mezbanur Rahman, and Md Jahed Pervez Chowdhury

