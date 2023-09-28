Bangladesh will return to darkness if AL doesn't remain in power: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
28 September, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 02:03 pm

Related News

Bangladesh will return to darkness if AL doesn't remain in power: PM

Bangladesh has attained recognition as a developing country during the period due to running the country with specific plans alongside having continued democratic process and stability in the country since 2009 in line with her government's Vision 2041 mentioned in 2008 election manifesto, she said.

BSS
28 September, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 02:03 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh will plunge into an era of darkness if her party doesn't remain in power.

"If the Awami League does not remain in power, the country will again return to the era of darkness. But, I know, the people of Bangladesh will not want to go back to the darkness," she said while addressing a reception accorded to her by the US chapter of the Awami League in the Holiday Express Inn Hotel on Wednesday.

Describing 29 years of the BNP-Jamaat governments as the era of darkness, the prime minister said they did nothing for the people during the period but rather made their own fortune.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a reception accorded to her by the US chapter of the Awami League in the Holiday Express Inn Hotel on Wednesday, 27 September 2023. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a reception accorded to her by the US chapter of the Awami League in the Holiday Express Inn Hotel on Wednesday, 27 September 2023. Photo: BSS

"The BNP-Jamaat clique has erased 29 years from the lives of Bangladeshi people. Somehow, the Awami League has bridged the gap of the years by conducting massive development across the country from 2009 till date," she said.

Bangladesh has attained recognition as a developing country during the period due to running the country with specific plans alongside having continued democratic process and stability in the country since 2009 in line with her government's Vision 2041 mentioned in 2008 election manifesto, she said.

The prime minister said her government has been preparing to start its journey as a developing nation from 2026 and for which they have formed a committee led by her principal secretary to find ways to smoothen the journey towards development and prosperity.

"I know, if the Awami League remains in power, Bangladesh's journey as a developing country will face no difficulty," she said.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / prosperity / Awami League (AL) / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS