Sheikh Hasina cannot be stopped through visa policy, sanctions: Quader at rally

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cannot be stopped by issuing visa policy and sanctions.

"Bangladesh will run in line with the Constitution. It does not abide by any country's sanctions. We could not be defeated in 1971 and Sheikh Hasina cannot be stopped even today by issuing sanctions. We don't care about anyone's sanctions," he said at a rally.

Dhaka District Awami League arranged the peace and development rally in Keraniganj this afternoon, protesting terrorism, militancy, anarchy, ill-politics and anti-state conspiracy of the BNP and Jamaat.

The AL general secretary said the United States imposed sanctions but BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued a threat over the sanctions.

"Did Mirza Fakhrul get an agency? Washington's sanctions could not stop Israel's killing in Palestine. They (US) could not stop the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

"No one pays heed to sanctions. Venezuela, Gabon, Sudan did not listen. Many first world countries also do not follow UN sanctions. So, we, who have achieved the country's independence by sacrificing blood, are not afraid of sanctions," he said.

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, said the game will start once Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns home after wrapping up her foreign tour. "The captain is coming. The captain is now in Washington after attending the UN General Assembly. Get ready," he added.

Warning that if anyone hurts AL workers, they will not be spared, he said, adding that they [AL] will not bow down to anyone.

The Awami League wants to see how the BNP captures Dhaka, while the ruling party occupies the entire country, the road transport minister said.

Chaired by Dhaka District AL President Benazir Ahmad, MP, the rally was addressed, among others, by AL Presidium Member Qamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

Dhaka District AL General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun moderated the rally.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, "If BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is not sent abroad for her better medical treatment, why should the Awami League be responsible?

"If you think she needs better treatment, then why not go through the legal process?"