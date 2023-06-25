Bangladesh will now be like Europe, Japan, China: Planning minister

Bangladesh

UNB
25 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 09:30 pm

Bangladesh will now be like Europe, Japan, China: Planning minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said Bangladesh will never experience the same situation as Sri Lanka, but rather become like Europe, Japan and China. 

"Do not fear, Bangladesh will now be like Europe, Japan and China. For the past one year, a vested quarter has been provoking people in many ways, but to no avail," he said while speaking at a programme after disbursing financial aid to the underprivileged in Sunamganj.

Referring to BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi's comments that the country has become isolated from the world, the minister said, "The country will not become isolated because of the word of a single person, as the United Nation itself has no idea that Bangladesh has become isolated. Then how does Rizvi know?"

Regarding the upcoming national election, MA Mannan said the election must be free and fair. "Elections have been fair in the past and our party will not obstruct any party from participating in the election."

The minister said, "No one dares to create chaos and if anyone tries to do that or trigger violence and arson, then they will be dealt with."

Mentioning the price hike of onions, the minister said some businessmen were behind it. "From now on, if anyone tries to increase the price of essentials, then we will take action," he said.

Planning minister MA Mannan

