Australia wants fair, participatory national polls in Bangladesh: Ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 02:10 pm

Planning Minister MA Mannan and Australian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer had a meeting in the capital on 20 November. Photo: Collected
Planning Minister MA Mannan and Australian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer had a meeting in the capital on 20 November. Photo: Collected

Australian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer has reiterated his country's expectation to see a free, fair and participatory general election in Bangladesh. 

The ambassador made the call during a press briefing following a courtesy meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan held at the minister's office in the capital on Monday (20 November).

"We appreciate the government's commitment to ensuring free, fair, and impartial elections. But we are concerned about the recent incidents of violence on the streets," Jeremy Bruer said in response to a journalist's question.

In response to another question about Australian investment in Bangladesh, he said, "Australian investors are eager to expand their investments through easier pathways. However, a favourable business environment is necessary. 

"Bangladesh offers such opportunities. Now it's up to investors to make that decision," the ambassador added.

"Australia had supported us during our independence. Today, we've asked them to ease the visa procedures for Bangladeshi students interested in pursuing higher education there," said Planning Minister MA Mannan.

"Australia is one of the top 10 countries we export to. Our trade relations are consistently increasing. We're importing coal from them for the Matarbari project…also wheat, milk, and wool," the minister added.

The minister further said that Australia is interested in investing in education, skilled manpower, and infrastructure development here. 

"I told them, we have a large workforce," he added. 

Highlighting the ample amount of land that can be utilised by employing workers, the minister said, "We have requested them to hire unskilled or semi-skilled workers from Bangladesh."

However, the minister said he "hasn't had discussions regarding elections."

