Break the cycle of poverty, integrate marginalised people: Planning minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan said on Monday that positive changes have occurred in the past decade and a half but these changes are not sustainable, and there is a constant pressure looming over them.

The planning minister said this while addressing as chief guest at a national conference held at Hotel Sheraton in Banani.

Mannan also said a significant portion of the country's population resides in villages, with many living near the poverty line. "We need to focus on women's development in these rural areas," he said.

He added that breaking the cycle of poverty and integrating these marginalised communities into the mainstreamed society have become an urgent issue.

He expressed hope that the people's mindset regarding resource-sharing has been improved, indicating a step in the right direction.

While addressing as special guest, Dr Atiur Rahman emphasised the importance of education as a gateway to civilization. He underscored the necessity of quality education and expressed concern over the current lack of assurance in this regard.

The conference, jointly organised by Popy, DRRA, and CDF in collaboration with the Malala Fund, aimed to promote girls' education in areas affected by climate change. Popy's Executive Director Murshed Alam Sarkar chaired the event, with the Executive Vice Chairman of Microcredit Regulatory Authority Md Fashiullah as special guest. CDF Executive Director Abdul Awal delivered his speech as special speaker while DRRA Executive Director Farida Yasmeen delivered the welcome speech. Malala Fund Bangladesh In-Country Representative Musharraf Tansen presented the keynote paper.

However, representatives from various government and non-government organisations participated in the programme.

It is worth noting that this conference highlighted the challenges hindering the expansion of girls' education in climate-affected areas and proposed several recommendations to address these obstacles.