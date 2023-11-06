Break the cycle of poverty, integrate marginalised people: Planning minister

Bangladesh

UNB
06 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

Break the cycle of poverty, integrate marginalised people: Planning minister

UNB
06 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:31 pm
Break the cycle of poverty, integrate marginalised people: Planning minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan said on Monday that positive changes have occurred in the past decade and a half but these changes are not sustainable, and there is a constant pressure looming over them.

The planning minister said this while addressing as chief guest at a national conference held at Hotel Sheraton in Banani.

Mannan also said a significant portion of the country's population resides in villages, with many living near the poverty line. "We need to focus on women's development in these rural areas," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He added that breaking the cycle of poverty and integrating these marginalised communities into the mainstreamed society have become an urgent issue.

He expressed hope that the people's mindset regarding resource-sharing has been improved, indicating a step in the right direction.

While addressing as special guest, Dr Atiur Rahman emphasised the importance of education as a gateway to civilization. He underscored the necessity of quality education and expressed concern over the current lack of assurance in this regard.

The conference, jointly organised by Popy, DRRA, and CDF in collaboration with the Malala Fund, aimed to promote girls' education in areas affected by climate change. Popy's Executive Director Murshed Alam Sarkar chaired the event, with the Executive Vice Chairman of Microcredit Regulatory Authority Md Fashiullah as special guest. CDF Executive Director Abdul Awal delivered his speech as special speaker while DRRA Executive Director Farida Yasmeen delivered the welcome speech. Malala Fund Bangladesh In-Country Representative Musharraf Tansen presented the keynote paper.

However, representatives from various government and non-government organisations participated in the programme.

It is worth noting that this conference highlighted the challenges hindering the expansion of girls' education in climate-affected areas and proposed several recommendations to address these obstacles.

Top News

Planning minister MA Mannan / poverty / Marginalised people

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

2h | Panorama
Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

8h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

3h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

10h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1d | TBS World