Wanted to make a village centric economy, but failed to do so: MA Mannan

11 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
He stated that Bangladesh has been unable to achieve the level of development seen in Nordic countries such as Finland and Norway under a capitalist model

A file photo of outgoing Planning Minister MA Mannan. Photo: Collected
A file photo of outgoing Planning Minister MA Mannan. Photo: Collected

Outgoing Planning Minister MA Mannan said he wanted to foster a village centric economy but could not go for it due to the existing economic model in the country.

"I wanted to shift the economic focus to rural areas and prioritise the wellbeing of low-income people. But I couldn't follow through with this model ideologically.

"I believe there is a lack of justice for both the villagers and those with lower incomes," he said while talking to reporters at his ministry this (11 January) afternoon.

He stated that Bangladesh has been unable to achieve the level of development seen in Nordic countries such as Finland and Norway under a capitalist model.

Mannan said, "In our development efforts, we have adhered to the capitalist model, which is characterised by profit-seeking. Unfortunately, a distorted version of this model has permeated our small economy, making it challenging to implement necessary changes. 

"At present, there seems to be no viable alternative. However, Sheikh Hasina's government has, for the first time, prioritised village development. While the current model may not be ideal, it is perceived as a better option."

Mentioning that the general people are now familiar with the concept of development, he said, "The government's victory in this election is attributed to the progress achieved, and there is a growing desire for further development. This is the demand of the current era."

The outgoing minister stated that the country has implemented several mega projects but it needs more development. 

"The plan for the second Padma bridge must be initiated immediately. Transforming the entire railway network across the country to a broad gauge is essential. Additionally, inter-district roads should be straightened or simplified," he added.

Mannan noted that the focus on Dhaka in government thinking and utilisation has become a problem, adversely affecting our economy. 

The development in Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Sylhet is also hindered due to this Dhaka-centric approach, he said.

