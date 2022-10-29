Bangladesh, Myanmar border guards meet Sunday to discuss tension

Bangladesh, Myanmar border guards meet Sunday to discuss tension

A flag meeting between members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) at commandant level will be held over the prevailing unrest along the border at Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.

Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commandant of BGB-2 Battalion, told UNB that they would discuss the issues related to the border security and prevailing tension.

"You have learned what incidents have happened, we will discuss issues, which have triggered tension among our people living along the border," he said.

On September 16, a Rohingya boy was killed and five others injured as a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at a Rohingya Camp located at the Zero Point of the border.

On the same day, another Bangladeshi young man was seriously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban.

Local people said it was the Myanmar army that had planted mines the area. One exploded near the Tombru border.

In the face of continuous gunfire and mortar shelling inside Myanmar close to the Bangladesh border local authorities evacuated 30 families from Dochari and Ghumdhum unions at Naikhongchhari on October 23.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently summoned Myanmar envoy to Dhaka several times and formally protested against the move by the Buddhist-majority nation's military.

