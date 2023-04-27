Bangladesh, Japan sign 11 more MoUs on third day of PM visit

A total of 11 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed between private companies from Bangladesh and Japan on Thursday (27 April) during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan.

The MoUs were signed during the Tokyo Summit on "Trade and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Japan" jointly organised by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Previously, eight MoUs were signed between Bangladesh and Japan on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting Japan after three years since she last visited in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Among the 11 MoUs signed on Thursday, the first MoU was signed between the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) to strengthen cooperation between two apex chambers. Under this MoU, JCCI and FBCCI will cooperate each other with a view to developing closer and productive contacts between business circles of the two countries by exchanging information related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation, participation in the events, and identifying common obstacles to trade and investment in both countries and strive to eliminate such obstacles.

The second MoU was signed between BSEZ (Bangladesh SEZ) and Lion Corporation for land agreement in BSEZ. The MoU was signed with the aim of further expanding the business of LION Kallol Ltd. ("LKL"), a JVC newly established this year, Lion Corporation and Kallol Limited shall jointly make an investment in BSEZ to manufacture daily products for domestic market.

The third MoU was signed between KEPCO and AKH. PP Project and Itochu to develop, build and operate a high-efficiency 700MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant in Anowara, Chattogram. The plant design is made with a view to future hydrogen co-firing and leveraging Kansai's O&M expertise. METI subsidised the preliminary feasibility study for this project in 2019.

The fourth MoU was signed between Doreen Group and Marubeni for joint investment and development of new solar power projects. Asian Entech Power Corporation Limited and Marubeni Corporation shall jointly invest and develop new power projects, including solar power projects with total expected capacity of 600 MW in several areas of Bangladesh.

The fifth MoU was signed between BJIT and Marubeni for a joint venture agreement to for a business and capital alliance. BJIT, a leading IT services company in Bangladesh, and Marubeni next generation business will form a business and capital alliance. By combining BJIT's IT and technical capabilities with Marubeni's global businesses and network, BJIT and Marubeni will together seek to transform BJIT to a next-gen global IT enterprise.

The sixth MoU was signed between AICHI Health Care Group and MEDINA Dental Company for establishing a Japanese standard Dental Laboratory in Bangladesh.

The seventh MoU was signed between Parker Bangladesh Ltd. and Sumitomo Corporation for the joint Development of 200 MW Floating and ground mounted solar power plant in Bangladesh.

The eighth MoU was signed between Eero Vigil and Pipeline for developing a new cybersecurity training centre in Bangladesh. Pipeline, a provider of cybersecurity solutions and services, plans to launch a new cybersecurity training center with their business partner Euro Vigil.

The center will actively seek out potential employers and help students connect with them. The goal is to provide students with the skills they need to be successful in the world of cybersecurity.

The ninth MoU was signed between Summit Group and JERA to form a joint venture for building energy infrastructure in Bangladesh. JERA is Japan's largest utility provider. This MoU will facilitate building energy infrastructure, gas supply, LNG supply and storage in Bangladesh.

The tenth MoU was signed between the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Financial Services Agency (FSA) for mutual cooperation.

The eleventh MoU was signed between the Bangladesh Association of Software & Information Services (BASIS) and the Japan Information Technology Services Industry Association (JISA) to establish mutual cooperation to encourage and promote collaborations between the Parties and share knowledge and have business exchange by members of both Parties in the area of ICT industry.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a three-day visit to the country from 25 April to 27 April. She will go to Washington from Tokyo on Friday (28 April) after her visit to Japan. She will go to London, United Kingdom, on Thursday (4 May) after her visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home on the morning of 9 May after the three-country tour.