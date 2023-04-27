We never forget our friends: PM

Bangladesh

Rafiqul Islam from Japan
27 April, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 08:30 pm

We never forget our friends: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will never forget the contributions of those who stood by the country during the Liberation War. 

"During my tenure in the government, I have made efforts to locate and acknowledge those who supported us during the Liberation War. We have made it a priority to show gratitude and respect to all of them," she said while addressing a ceremony to confer "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to four Japanese nationals at Akasaka Palace Guest House, Tokyo on Thursday (27 April).

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Kalam recited the citation in honour of the four Japanese. They are President Emeritus of Japan Red Cross Society Tadateru Konoe, Prof Gallop Pema, political leader Hideo Takano (posthumous) and photo journalist Taizo Ichinose (posthumous).

The prime minister said she feels very happy as she has been able to honour the Japanese friends for their contribution during the Liberation War. 

She also recalled the eight Japanese citizens who were previously honoured for their contribution to the Liberation War. 

"At that critical moment, our Japanese friends understood our plight and went forward for the cause of humanity," she added. 
 
"They (Japanese) faced great challenges, but did not fall back. Their act of selflessness rekindled our spirit in the face of threats. Most unforgettable was the charitable gesture of Japanese school children who saved and donated their Tiffin money to help our people," she recalled.

She hoped that the lasting friendship and enviable partnership over the past fifty years will be carried forward by the new generation in the years to come. 

"I am confident that the people of Japan will always be on our side besides their government as they did in our need in the past," she said. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh-Japan Relations

