Bangladesh, India keen to boost collaboration in radiation technology

Bangladesh and India have expressed their desire for collaboration in societal applications of radiation technologies in areas such as cancer care, nuclear medicine and food preservation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project and discussed avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology.

A joint committee meeting on peaceful uses of nuclear energy was held in Dhaka on May 11-12.

The Indian delegation was led by Ranajit Kumar, Chairman Advisory Council, GCNEP & Head, NCPW, DAE and the Bangladesh delegation was led by Md. Ali Hossain, Additional Secretary (NP), Ministry of Science and Technology of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh side expressed appreciation for the services being rendered by the Indian experts currently deployed at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Both sides also stated their desire for collaboration in societal applications of radiation technologies in areas such as cancer care, nuclear medicine and food preservation.

The meeting was fruitful and covered the entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation in peaceful uses of Nuclear Energy applications in the field of health, agriculture, water purification including capacity building and training, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Friday.

Radiation technology / Bangladesh-India

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

