BRTC to launch three more bus routes with India

Transport

Foisal Ahmed
10 February, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 09:46 am

Related News

BRTC to launch three more bus routes with India

Feasibility study on Dhaka-Siliguri, Chattogram-Dhaka-Kolkata, and Cox’s Bazar-Chattogram-Agartala routes underway

Foisal Ahmed
10 February, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 09:46 am
Two single-decker BRTC buses stuck on the road at Karwan Bazar areas in Dhaka. File photo: BSS
Two single-decker BRTC buses stuck on the road at Karwan Bazar areas in Dhaka. File photo: BSS

The state-run Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) mulls introducing three more international bus services between Bangladesh and India in an effort to widen its footprint in the neighbouring country.

The corporation is carrying out a feasibility study on Dhaka-Siliguri, Chattogram-Dhaka-Kolkata, and Cox's Bazar-Chattogram-Agartala routes, its Chairman Md Tazul Islam said on Monday.

An inter-ministerial meeting will be convened to finalise and implement the plan, he told The Business Standard. "We hope that the BRTC bus service on these new routes will be good.".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Currently, Shyamoli NR Paribahan operates buses on Dhaka-Kolkata, Dhaka-Agartala, Dhaka-Khulna-Kolkata, Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata and Dhaka-Shillong-Guwahati routes under the supervision of the BRTC.

Innovative services bringing profits for the company

Apart from expanding international routes, the BRTC has introduced innovative services within the country, receiving positive responses from people while reporting financial profits.

It was the first company to introduce bus services on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Starting with only eight buses on 18 September, the service has now increased to 12 to 14 double-decker buses, making around 40 trips daily.

This service has come by significant passenger response, with a daily net profit of nearly Tk70,000.

Emphasising the importance of a public bus service, Tazul said, "As a public company, serving people is our first priority. Keeping this in mind, we first introduced the bus service on the expressway. Now it has become a profitable route."

With the service, the state-run operator also encouraged other private companies to follow suit, he noted.

Besides, the shuttle service from Farmgate to the Dhaka International Trade Fair venue at Purbachal, and the 'smart school bus service' in Chattogram also drew great attention from people, the BRTC boss continued.

He noted that there is a plan to introduce the school bus service in Dhaka city as well in response to the repeated calls from the city corporations.

Other popular BRTC services include open-roof tourist buses in Chattogram's DC Park and Cox's Bazar marine drive road, and shuttle services for the tourists arriving at the Cox's Bazar rail station.

Expansion of fleet

Currently, BRTC operates some 1,253 buses out of a fleet of 1,350 in different routes across the country.

The company has a plan to enhance passenger comfort with the addition of 400 electric AC buses, 340 CNG-run AC buses, and 200 diesel-run AC buses. Orders for procuring the vehicles have already been placed, the BRTC Chairman also stated.  

Bangladesh / Top News

BRTC bus / brtc / Bangladesh / Bangladesh-India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

2h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

2h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

20h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Singapore faces the challenge of becoming an AI global hub

Singapore faces the challenge of becoming an AI global hub

14m | Videos
Akhaura land port immigration is going on in an abandoned building

Akhaura land port immigration is going on in an abandoned building

49m | Videos
Do you think about organ donation?

Do you think about organ donation?

2h | Videos
Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

12h | Videos