Bangladesh gifts essential medicines worth Tk20cr to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh has gifted a large consignment of drugs and other medical supplies to Sri Lanka -- the South Asian neighbour which is facing a severe shortage of essential drugs amid an economic downturn.

The supplies worth around Tk20 crore, consisting total 56 types of lifesaving medicines, were handed over to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sudharshan Seneviratne at an event held at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque were present at the event.

The medical supplies are being financed by the government and private companies (Tk10 crore each).

For weeks, Sri Lanka's once-lauded public health system, free to its 22 million people, has come to a near standstill. As the country's economic meltdown drags on, surgeries are being postponed and hours-long power cuts have forced doctors to operate by torchlight.

With Sri Lanka's finances battered by the worst inflation in Asia and diminished foreign-currency reserves, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies are struggling to procure lifesaving drugs and medical equipment, reports Bloomberg.

Without drastic measures, medical groups warn that import disruptions could lead to thousands of deaths. Public anger at the government is reaching a fever pitch: Sri Lankans have swarmed the streets of Colombo, the capital, protesting the lack of medicine and other goods, and demanding the resignation of embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

To ease shortages, Sri Lanka's diaspora is now flying in supplies to patients and doctors, though Thennakoon said these gestures were still little more than a "band aid."

Last month, the government warned of dwindling supplies of more than 100 medical items. Many are subject to price controls that haven't kept pace with the local currency's recent devaluations, making importers reluctant to ship in pharmaceutical goods at a loss.

Channa Jayasumana, Sri Lanka's health minister, told Parliament that some medications may remain out of stock for as long as three months. He said lines of credit needed to purchase medicine should have been opened in January, but they were only secured in April.

Currently about 140 types of medicine are widely out of stock. That figure may rise to 250 in the coming days, according to Ravi Kumudesh, president of the Academy of Health Professionals, a local union. "I have never seen this kind of situation in Sri Lanka," he said.

Jayasumana and the country's former health minister, Keheliya Rambukwella, who stepped down in April, didn't respond to requests for comment.