Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata writes to govt to extend hilsa export period

On Thursday afternoon, large quantities of hilsa were being packed for export in the wholesale hilsa market in Barishal's Port Road. Photo: TBS

The deputy high commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata wrote to the government for an extension of the duration fixed for exporting hilsa to India's West Bengal by 22 days.

A letter by Shamsul Arif, first secretary (commercial) to the ministry of commerce and the ministry of fisheries and livestock on Tuesday (26 September), states that in keeping with an earlier appeal by the fish importers' association in Kolkata, the duration for exporting hilsa from Bangladesh to Bengal may be extended by 22 days, reports the Telegraph India.

He wrote that the annual ban on catching of and trading in hilsa in Bangladesh will be in effect for a period of 22 days from 12 October.

"It is hereby requested to take necessary steps to extend the export of Hilsa fish to Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja by 22 days," the letter said.

The Ministry of Commerce on 20 September issued an order permitting 79 fish exporters from Dhaka, Khulna, Pabna, Jashore and Chattogram to export 50 tonnes of hilsa each to West Bengal.

Mohammad Jakir Hossain, deputy secretary of the export wing of the ministry issued the order. He said the export of the 4,000-odd tonnes of hilsa would have to be wrapped up by 30 October.

Earlier this month, the association of fish importers in Kolkata had appealed to the deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh in Calcutta to allow at least 60 days for

import of the hilsa that the country offers to West Bengal every year during Puja.

In a letter to Andalib Elias, the deputy high commissioner, the association had said that last September, Bangladesh had gifted 2,900 tonnes of hilsa to Bengal ahead of Durga Puja, but only 1,300 tonnes had arrived before the deadline lapsed.

"We would request you to please give (a) sufficient time frame of at least 60 days instead of the usual 20/30 days' time since such a huge quantity cannot be exported in this small time frame," the letter read.