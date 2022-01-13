Bangladesh Army to be built as a world-class force: Army Chief

The efforts to build the Bangladesh Army as a world-class force through realistic and up-to-date training, will continue, said Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday.

"Apart from the training, Bangladesh Army stands by the people in all possible sectors," he said while talking to reporters after witnessing the winter exercise of Bangladesh Army in Mymensingh.

The four-week long winter exercise of Bangladesh Army concluded at Chechu Bazar in Muktagachcha upazila of Mymensingh district.

The 9th Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army conducted the training titled 'Training Nabodiganta' successfully.

Gen. Shafiuddin witnessed the exercise with other Army personnel.

The Army chief also said technology has advanced in the world and uses of technologies in battlefields can be seen now. "Artificial intelligence has also been taken under cognizance so that we can enrich the force by adding this technology in our future battle plan."

About the exercise session, he said this exercise increases the capacity of the army members to perform their duty efficiently and confidently.

Asked about procuring modern armoured vehicles, Gen. Shafiuddin said, "The prime minister has set a goal to modernize the force, especially the aviation, with addition of advanced airplanes and choppers.

"You all see our members coming out from Bangladesh Army Aviation's airplane which is not able to be operated in such weather. So you can see the efficiency of the force. I'm so happy about this efficiency."

About the capability of the force in the cyber field, he said there is a plan to enhance cyber capability in the force's goal.

"Note that everything cannot be covered in a single exercise. This exercise focused on logistics capability."

Female members from Bangladesh Army and fighter jets of Bangladesh Air Force alongside the armoured vehicles and MLRS participated in the exercise.

The principal staff officers of Army Headquarters, General Officer Commanding, Army Training and Doctrine Command (GOC ARTDOC) and senior military officers were present there.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan briefed about the details of the exercise to the Chief of Army Staff while Lieutenant General Md Saiful Alam, quarter master general briefed about the logistics activities.

Members of Defense Journalist Association of Bangladesh and other media personnel were present there.

Later, the Army Chief also replied to different questions of media about the winter exercise while attending a press briefing, held at Army Field Headquarter Media Cell.

Bangladesh Army organized the logistic filed training exercise for the first time on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Army.

The arms and ammunition collected recently were used in the exercise, started on December 19, 2021.