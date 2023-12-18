JS polls: Army to be deployed for 13 days from 29 Dec till 10 Jan

The Election Commission (EC) has finalised its decision to deploy the Bangladesh Army during the period of the upcoming national polls from 29 December to 10 January to maintain the country's law and order situation.

In a letter to the armed forces' principal staff officer today (18 December), the commission sought full cooperation.

The letter, signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiyar Rahman, states that the 12th national elections will be held on 7 January, and the commission has taken all possible legal and administrative measures to conduct elections in a free, fair, impartial and peaceful manner.

"All preparations have been made to maintain the law and order situation during the elections," it reads.

The commission has further decided to ensure a peaceful and controlled environment in the country prior to voting, on the polling day and after the voting in all 300 constituencies with assistance from the 'In Aid to the Civil Power.

"For this purpose, a small team of armed forces can be sent to each district for collecting preliminary information on the communication system, physical infrastructure and electoral environment of the constituencies a few days before the elections," reads the statement.

Members of the armed forces will be stationed at convenient locations of each district, upazila, or city in coordination with returning officers and executive magistrates.

Detailed instructions will be issued in this regard later, said the EC.

Earlier on 17 December, President Mohammed Shahabuddin approved the deployment of the Bangladesh Army to bolster security and uphold law and order during the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections slated for 7 January.

"The president has approved the deployment of the Bangladesh Army during elections. However, the timeline for deployment will be determined based on discussions and the prevailing circumstances," Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the matter after visiting Bangabhaban.