Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary celebrated in all cantonments

The 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2022 was celebrated on Thursday in all the cantonments of the country including Dhaka with due dignity and enthusiasm.

On the occasion of the day, various ceremonies were organised in all the cantonments with the participation of military and civilian personnel of all levels of the army, according to an ISPR press release.

During the wreath-laying ceremony at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi No 32 in the morning, the Inter-Army Guard of Honor was conferred on the overall management of the 46 Independent Infantry Brigade of the Army. Later, the Inter-Army Guard of Honor was conferred by His Excellency the President and the Hon'ble Prime Minister at the Tomb of the Father of the Nation at Tungipara.

The Chiefs of the three Armed Forces and the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces were present at the time.

In addition to the Dhaka Cantonment, all the formations, units and institutions of the Bangladesh Army organised discussion programmes and video shows on the biography of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

At the same time, on the occasion of National Children's Day, extensive programmes were taken up in various educational institutions and children's clubs.

Discussion meetings, essay and painting competitions and cultural programmes on the biography of the Father of the Nation were organised in all the units, institutions and headquarters of the Army as well as in all the educational institutions run by the Army.

On this day, special munajat was organised in all the mosques of the cantonments for the forgiveness of the departed soul of the father of the nation.