Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award launched

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said the Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award will be given for the first time next September.

"In order to keep the cyber world safe, importance should be given to individuals, families, institutions and society. We need to raise awareness to protect ourselves from cyberattacks," he said while addressing the inauguration programme of the Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award at ICT Tower in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday.

Nominations for the award will be accepted from 30 July to 1 September in five categories — students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and parents.

At the event, it was announced that $10,000 will be conferred to winners in each category.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bangladesh is assisting the award initiative taken by Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "The Data Protection Act will be implemented very soon. It is now in draft form. Information security is our next challenge. We are doing three classifications in information security by vetting personal information, organisational information, classified information, exclusive information, and open information."

"The draft law is in its final stage. A number of recommendations have been reviewed at national and international levels for data protection. We will be able to present the Data Security Act in Parliament soon," Palak added.

UNDP Bangladesh Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen, Information and ICT Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim also spoke at the event.