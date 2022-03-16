Bangabandhu consciously declared independence on 26 March: Dipu Moni

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman consciously declared the independence of the country on 26 March in 1971, despite repeated calls to do so in the historic 7 March speech, Education Minister Dipu Moni has said.

"He believed in disciplined politics, which later brought great international support for us," the education minister said while addressing a seminar titled "Bangabandhu's dream and the uncompromising Bangladesh" at the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.

"Bangabandhu took the strategy as he was well informed about the past, capable of understanding the present and could read the future," Dipu Moni said, adding that people loved him very much.

The Bangladesh Progressive Columnist Forum organised the event, at which its president and former Jagannath University vice-chancellor Professor Mizanur Rahman and general secretary Professor Milton Biswas were present.

National University Vice-Chancellor Mashiur Rahman, former Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Kamrul Hasan Khan, Jago News Deputy Editor Harun Rashid, among others, also spoke in the seminar.

Forum's president Mizanur Rahman said the enemies of the country killed the greatest Bangalee ever Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 and imprisoned Bangladesh for 20 years. "Later, his daughter Sheikh Hasina came and emancipated us."