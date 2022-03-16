Bangabandhu consciously declared independence on 26 March: Dipu Moni

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:08 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu consciously declared independence on 26 March: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:08 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman consciously declared the independence of the country on 26 March in 1971, despite repeated calls to do so in the historic 7 March speech, Education Minister Dipu Moni has said.

"He believed in disciplined politics, which later brought great international support for us," the education minister said while addressing a seminar titled "Bangabandhu's dream and the uncompromising Bangladesh" at the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.

"Bangabandhu took the strategy as he was well informed about the past, capable of understanding the present and could read the future," Dipu Moni said, adding that people loved him very much.

The Bangladesh Progressive Columnist Forum organised the event, at which its president and former Jagannath University vice-chancellor Professor Mizanur Rahman and general secretary Professor Milton Biswas were present.

National University Vice-Chancellor Mashiur Rahman, former Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Kamrul Hasan Khan, Jago News Deputy Editor Harun Rashid, among others, also spoke in the seminar.

Forum's president Mizanur Rahman said the enemies of the country killed the greatest Bangalee ever Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 and imprisoned Bangladesh for 20 years. "Later, his daughter Sheikh Hasina came and emancipated us."

Top News

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / 26 March

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

7h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

10h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

11h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

1h | Videos
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

1h | Videos
Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

1h | Videos
Who is sniper Wali?

Who is sniper Wali?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years