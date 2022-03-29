BAF chief returns to Dhaka after Australia state visit 

Bangladesh Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan hands over BAF crest to Royal Australian Air Force Chief Air Marshal MEG Hupfeld during his visit to Australia. Photo: ISPR

The Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP returned to Dhaka on Monday after an official visit to Australia.

The air chief left Dhaka on Friday along with his spouse and two entourages at the invitation of Air Marshal MEG Hupfeld, AO, DSC, Chief of Air Staff, Royal Australian Air Force.

During the visit, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan attended the 'Air and Space Power Conference-2022' at the National Convention Center in Canberra, Australia.

The theme of 'Air and Space Power Conference-2022' is 'Resilience and Innovation in Air and Space".

Bangladesh Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan attended “Air and Space Power Conference-2022” at Canberra, Australia during his visit. Photo: ISPR

The event focused on innovative approaches of air and space power for ensuring geo-strategic security in the Indo-Pacific region amidst a rapidly changing global security scenario.

The BAF chief also joined the 'Sir Richard Williams Foundation Conference' which was focused on exploring the force-multiplying capability and increasingly complex requirements associated with Unmanned Aerial System (UAS).

These two visits offered an opportunity for the BAF Chief to exchange views with the air force delegations attending the conference. It is expected to enhance the knowledge for implementing effective methods and plans to deal with upcoming security threats by the Bangladesh Air Force.