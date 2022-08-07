Ctg airport runway closed for over 1hr after BAF aircraft wheel breaks down

The Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport runway was closed for about 80 minutes after a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) fighter jet wheel broke down while landing.

The runway was closed from 2:25pm to 3:45pm on Sunday (7 August).

After some repairs, including changing the tires, the aircraft was ready to fly and the runway resumed operations.

"An Air Force fighter jet's wheel was damaged while landing. However, everything is stable now," Wing Commander Farhad Hossain, airport director of Chittagong's Shah Amanat International Airport, told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka-bound US Bangla flight was delayed. No plane arrived from Dhaka airport after the closing of the runway was reported.