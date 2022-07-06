First-ever integrity award distributed among BAF employees

The first-ever 'Integrity Award' for 2021-2022 under the National Integrity Strategy Work Plan was distributed among the air force officials, airmen, MODCs and civil members at the Bangladesh Air Force headquarters in Dhaka.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP distributed the certificates among the awardees.

A total of 12 air force officials, 26 airmen, three MODCs and four civilian personnel were nominated for the integrity award for 2021-2022. Of them, 18 recipients from air force headquarters and headquarter units received the awards on Wednesday from the air chief.

Recipients of other bases/units will receive their awards from the relevant air officer commanding (AOC).