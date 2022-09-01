Ex-Air chief Bashar’s death anniversary observed

Bangladesh Air Force observed 46th martyrdom anniversary of former Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Khademul Bashar and Squadron Leader Mofijul Haque on Thursday with due dignity and solemnity.

Khademul Bashar possesses the dignity for commanding the 6th sector during Liberation War of Bangladesh, says an ISPR press release.

Air Force remembers this heroic freedom fighter with due respect and honour for his glorious contribution in achieving independence and deconstruction of Bangladesh Air Force.

This brave pilot and Squadron Leader Mofijul Haque were martyred on 1 September 1976 in a tragic air crash.

On this occasion, dua mahfil was arranged at the central mosques of all BAF Bases and Units. A special munajat was also offered seeking divine blessings for salvation of the departed souls and for the continued peace and prosperity of the country.

Senior BAF officers, airmen and civilians were present in the dua mahfil. Besides, BAF Base Bangabandhu organised dua and fatiha at their graves.