BAF Shaheen English medium college holds annual sports competition

Education

Press Release
26 January, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 04:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BAF Shaheen English Medium College (SEMC) held the Inter-House Annual Sports competition (2022-2023) at sports ground of college premises on 24, 26 January.

Director, Directorate of Education, Air Headquarters Air Commodore ANM Abdul Hannan, BUP attended the closing ceremony as chief guest on Thursday (26 January), said a press release.

He congratulated the winners of different athletic events and distributed prizes amongst them.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This year Venus House became Champion with 11 Gold, 7 Silver and 8 Bronze medals while Mercury House became Runner- up with 9 Gold, 12 Silver and 6 Bronze medals. Arslan Rahman from Jupiter House with 3 Gold medals was adjudged as the best athlete of the year, according to the media release.

Senior BAF officers, teachers, parents and students were present in the ceremony.

