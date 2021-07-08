Argentina fan electrocuted while hoisting flag in Gaibandha

An Argentinian fan was electrocuted Wednesday in Gaibandha while trying to hoist the flag of his favourite team on the roof of his house.

The deceased was identified as Swapan Mondol, 35, a resident of Gaibandha's Sadullapur

The 35-year-old came in contact with 33kV live wires while trying to hoist an Argentine flag. He immediately collapsed to the floor and fell unconscious.

Swapan was rushed to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

South American football giants Brazil and Argentina will face off in the Copa América 2021 final on July 11 for the first time since Brazil's 3-0 victory in 2007.

Earlier, hosts Brazil defeated Peru 1-0 and Argentina knocked out Colombia in a penalty shoot-out to book their place in the final.