Should you be running both your fan and AC together?

Supplement

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 10:05 am

Related News

Should you be running both your fan and AC together?

Many of us like to run our ACs in conjunction with our fans to maximise comfort. But are not sure about whether it is the right way to go about things or are we harming our appliances

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 10:05 am
Should you be running both your fan and AC together?

Well, the short answer is yes. Bear with me for the long answer and a bit more. Running your air conditioner together with your fan can be a quick and efficient way to cool the room while conserving energy. 

By adding a fan to circulate cool air throughout the room, the burden on the air conditioning system is reduced, resulting in energy savings. Generally, it is effective to turn on both the air conditioner and the fan simultaneously; however, we will discuss some methods and tips below to increase efficiency with just your fan or air conditioner.

How do using an air conditioner and a fan together save energy?

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It is common knowledge that a fan consumes significantly less energy than an air conditioner, but since both are electrical appliances, doesn't running them simultaneously consume even more energy? The reason for conserving energy while using both appliances is simple: The air conditioner's job is to produce cold air, but it may not be very efficient in circulating the air. 

The issue with air is that it settles rather than circulates on its own. The use of an external fan to aid in air circulation within the room speeds up the cooling process, reducing the load on the air conditioner. 

Now that you understand how the energy-saving process works, here are some tips to improve the efficiency of your fan and air conditioner:

Point your fan's head downward: Hot air rises and cold air sinks. With this principle, your air conditioner's cold air will sink closer to the ground. By pointing your fan towards the ground, you effectively circulate the cool air that has settled on the ground upward, cooling more areas of the room.

Position the fan next to or under the air conditioner vent: This will help circulate the coldest air from the air conditioner to other parts of the room.

Increase your air conditioner's temperature: If you've been using your air conditioner without a fan, try increasing the temperature in two degree increments while using a fan to find a comfortable temperature that works for you, with the added air chill factor from the fan. In general, the optimal air conditioning temperature for comfort is 25 degrees Celsius.

Turn on the fan first, then the air conditioner. Most rooms are designed to be well-insulated, so cool air cannot easily escape. Unfortunately, this also applies to hot air: when the air conditioner is turned off, hot air can accumulate in your room and become trapped inside. 

Before turning on your air conditioner, open your doors and windows and turn on a fan for 10–15 minutes to help dispel the hot air. Once all of the hot air has been expelled, close the windows/doors and turn on your air conditioner; this will allow your room to cool down much faster.

CoolSummer / AC / air conditioner / Fan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

1h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

1h | Panorama
On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

1d | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

14h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

13h | Videos
Bishwa Shanti Pagoda, the religious place for the Buddhist

Bishwa Shanti Pagoda, the religious place for the Buddhist

2h | Videos
Private sector credit crosses BB target in March

Private sector credit crosses BB target in March

3h | Videos