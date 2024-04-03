Arafat inaugurates BSCL’s television rating point service

Accompanied by State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Information and Broadcasting State Minister Mohammad Ali Arafat inaugurated the service at BSCL head office in the capital’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue on Wednesday (3 April). Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today (3 April) inaugurated the commercial operation of Television Rating Point (TRP) service provided by Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd (BSCL).

Accompanied by State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, he inaugurated the service at BSCL head office in the capital's Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue.

Speaking at the event, Arafat said, "Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) has initiated commendable efforts with the launch of the commercial operation of the TRP service. This technology has been developed through a joint venture between a government organisation and a university, which is a matter of great pride."

Mentioning that there is huge scope to advance this technology further, the state minister said the innovation in this technology has demonstrated that the government can effectively collaborate with the private sector, particularly universities, to develop technology products that can be commercially utilised.

He also mentioned that in the coming days, it will be possible to take larger initiatives in the country by leveraging our own technology.

Television Rating Point (TRP) serves as a metric to gauge the popularity of television channels or programmes aired on them. The BSCL's TRP system employs a scientific and statistical methodology to gather comprehensive data regarding the popularity of television channels and programmes. This includes details such as viewership demographics (age, gender), geographical distribution, viewing duration, and specific times when individuals tune in to watch a particular programme on a channel.

All the information will be fully safeguarded by BSCL, ensuring the confidentiality of the data. Stakeholders such as television channels and advertising agencies can directly access this information from the BSCL TRP system service.