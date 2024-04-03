Arafat inaugurates BSCL’s television rating point service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 08:45 pm

Related News

Arafat inaugurates BSCL’s television rating point service

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Accompanied by State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Information and Broadcasting State Minister Mohammad Ali Arafat inaugurated the service at BSCL head office in the capital’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue on Wednesday (3 April). Photo: Courtesy
Accompanied by State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Information and Broadcasting State Minister Mohammad Ali Arafat inaugurated the service at BSCL head office in the capital’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue on Wednesday (3 April). Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today (3 April) inaugurated the commercial operation of Television Rating Point (TRP) service provided by Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd (BSCL).

Accompanied by State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, he inaugurated the service at BSCL head office in the capital's Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue. 

Speaking at the event, Arafat said, "Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) has initiated commendable efforts with the launch of the commercial operation of the TRP service. This technology has been developed through a joint venture between a government organisation and a university, which is a matter of great pride."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning that there is huge scope to advance this technology further, the state minister said the innovation in this technology has demonstrated that the government can effectively collaborate with the private sector, particularly universities, to develop technology products that can be commercially utilised.

He also mentioned that in the coming days, it will be possible to take larger initiatives in the country by leveraging our own technology.

Television Rating Point (TRP) serves as a metric to gauge the popularity of television channels or programmes aired on them. The BSCL's TRP system employs a scientific and statistical methodology to gather comprehensive data regarding the popularity of television channels and programmes. This includes details such as viewership demographics (age, gender), geographical distribution, viewing duration, and specific times when individuals tune in to watch a particular programme on a channel.

All the information will be fully safeguarded by BSCL, ensuring the confidentiality of the data. Stakeholders such as television channels and advertising agencies can directly access this information from the BSCL TRP system service.

state minister Arafat / Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) / Television Rating Point (TRP) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

9h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

15m | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

2h | Videos
India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

3h | Videos
Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

1h | Videos