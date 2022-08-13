Recruitment of teachers not based on merit, skills: CPD

The appointment of teachers in schools and colleges of the country, especially in the MPO-listed institutions, is not done based on an individual's merit and skills, says Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

The CPD came to the conclusion following some 90 courtyard meetings (community meetings) conducted in total 15 districts across the country.

These sessions were conducted in the last two years to understand the level of involvement of the people in the process of formulation and implementation of election manifestos.

The findings were disclosed during an event titled "Commitment to National Development: Education, Quality Employment, Gender" at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday.

Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director at the CPD, moderated the event. Planning minister MA Mannan attended the programme as the chief guest.

The day-long conference was organised by the CPD and with the support of the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF).

As per the CPD, people are very sceptical and raised a number of questions regarding the matter of recruitment of teachers in educational institutions.

While presenting his keynote paper, Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director, CPD, said, "People want more transparency and accountability when it comes to teachers' recruitment."

Echoing the same, Dr Tofail Ahmed, a local government expert, said, "We lack an adequate number of teachers, who are well trained for the jobs in primary and secondary educational institutions. This matter needs to be addressed."

Meanwhile, speaking about election manifestos, he said, "People have said that they are not as close as they used to be with the public representatives before the elections. People are not well informed about the contents of the election manifestos prepared by the political parties."

"And now, the bond between the public and their representatives is completely missing because of the exciting electoral system."

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said, "Election manifestos are prepared from the top, not from the bottom. It is evident that people's opinions and needs are not reflected in them.

When asked for comments regarding the ongoing economic ordeal, Dr Tofail Ahmed said, "We need a crash program to deal with the post-Covid economic crisis."