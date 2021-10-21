Another ride-sharing biker sets bike on fire to protest “police excesses”

In the second such incident in about a month, a ride-sharing biker set fire to his vehicle as a traffic police 'attempted to fine him' at Palashi intersection in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

Confirming it, MM Morshed, officer-in-charge of Lalbagh Police Station, said that Ilias Mia, 30, set his bike on fire out of anger as a sergeant fined him for a traffic rule violation.

After being fined, he drove to Kataban from Palashi and burned it around 2:45 pm.

He was fined twice earlier, the OC added.

The OC informed that a police team rushed to the spot to talk to Ilias.

He said the man came to Dhaka a month ago and took up ride-sharing as a job after suffering heavy losses in business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier on September 27, another biker, Shawkat Ali, set his motorcycle on fire after a traffic sergeant "attempted to file a case" in Dhaka's Badda area.