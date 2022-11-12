Al Ittehad Islami Organization protests China’s 'persecution of Uighur'

Al Ittehad Islami Organization Bangladesh formed a human chain in front of Chattoram's New Market area to protest the alleged oppression of the Uighur community by the Chinese government.

In a press release on Saturday (12 November), the member secretary of the organisation Abdul Mansur claimed the protest programme was organised against the forced detention of 2.2 million Turkish and Uighur Muslims in China for a long time.

Convenor of Al Ittehad Islami Organization Bangladesh Md Mir Hossain, Member Secretary Md Shahjahan Siraj Abdullah Mohammad Imtiaz and others were present.

The organisation called on the United Nations to play a strong role to stop China's alleged persecution of Uighur Muslims as a gross human rights violation.