Al Ittehad Islami Organization protests China’s 'persecution of Uighur'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 06:38 pm

Related News

Al Ittehad Islami Organization protests China’s 'persecution of Uighur'

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 06:38 pm
Al Ittehad Islami Organization protests China’s &#039;persecution of Uighur&#039;

Al Ittehad Islami Organization Bangladesh formed a human chain in front of Chattoram's New Market area to protest the alleged oppression of the Uighur community by the Chinese government. 

In a press release on Saturday (12 November), the member secretary of the organisation Abdul Mansur claimed the protest programme was organised against the forced detention of 2.2 million Turkish and Uighur Muslims in China for a long time.

Convenor of Al Ittehad Islami Organization Bangladesh Md Mir Hossain, Member Secretary Md Shahjahan Siraj Abdullah Mohammad Imtiaz and others were present.

The organisation called on the United Nations to play a strong role to stop China's alleged persecution of Uighur Muslims as a gross human rights violation.

Uighur / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram