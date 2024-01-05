AL holds meeting with OIC election observer team on national polls

Bangladesh

BSS
05 January, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 03:31 pm

Awami League members meet OIC delegation on 5 January 2024. Photo: BSS
Awami League members meet OIC delegation on 5 January 2024. Photo: BSS

The ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) today held a meeting with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) election observer team over the 12th Parliamentary election scheduled to be held on 7 January.

The meeting was held at Dhaka District Awami League office at Tejgaon here this morning.

Assistant secretary-general for political Affairs Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Dobeay led the 3-member OIC election observer team at the meeting while Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader led the Awami League delegation.

Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Naofel, Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Dr Selim Mahmood, Financial Affairs Secretary Wasiqa Ayesha Khan, Central Committee Member Mohammad A Arafat and Chief Coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, among others, were present in the meeting.

