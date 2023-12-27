Take advantage of universal pensions to safeguard future: PM

The Awami League (AL) is committing to enhancing social security and services in Bangladesh, emphasising the benefits of the new universal pension scheme.

Announcing the ruling party's election manifesto, the premier said, "We urge all citizens to take this opportunity to safeguard their future lives."

The pension plan is divided into four schemes – 'Probash' for expatriate Bangladeshi citizens; 'Progoti' for officers or employees of privately owned or private institutions; 'Surokkha' for self-employed citizens; and 'Somota' for the self-employed ultra poor people.

If the Awami League is re-elected, the government will devote itself to implementing the education policy in Article 17 of the constitution, she said.

"We are working relentlessly to develop skilled human resources imbued by the spirit of the Liberation War and possessing human qualities and richness in science and technology to meet the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution." she added.

"The development of education imparts momentum to development activities, overall national development, and poverty alleviation. Based on this belief, Awami League will increase the budget allocation for the education sector and ensure its effective use."

In order to implement the Smart Bangladesh plan, the importance of language, higher mathematics and science will be emphasised, she said.

"This will include funding laboratories at the village level to help science education, as well as awarding Special Scholarships, to meritorious science and maths students."

To modernise Madrasa education, appropriate curriculum formulation and implementation has been undertaken. The stipend will continue to increase in line with the expansion of Women's education. The access to higher education for the Children of poor and weaker communities will be further expanded, she added.

Education and social security are two of the key issues in the Awami League's manifesto, and is part of their new slogan of "Smart Bangladesh".