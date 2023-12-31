AL council decisions to directly influence election results: ASK Chairman

Terming the polls one-sided, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) Chairman ZI Khan Panna today (31 December) said the decisions made by the Awami League's council are poised to directly impact the election results."

"This is a one-sided election. What is being decided in AL's council is going to come out. Only those who are in the good books of the AL are participating in the election," he said during a press conference at the National Press Club organised by the ASK.

Unveiling a report titled "Human Rights Situation in Bangladesh 2023", ASK Executive Director Faruq Faisel said, "According to information gathered from published news in local media, the incidents of imposing penalties by lower courts have significantly increased. In the last five months in Dhaka, at least 1,512 members of opposition political parties have been penalised."

Responding to queries regarding this matter, ZI Khan Panna told journalists, "I hope the government will show prudence after the election. [I hope] Political leaders will be released. Otherwise, political and human rights will be violated. It's regrettable that we are being deprived of the right to elect our representatives through voting."

He further commented on the need for freedom of expression, saying democracy cannot be established by restricting speech.

"Criticising the government should not be restricted," he said.

