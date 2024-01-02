NHRC chairman’s remark on human rights report unexpected: ASK

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman's statement regarding Ain o Salish Kendra's (ASK) report on human rights situation in Bangladesh is unfortunate and unexpected, the organisation said today (2 January).

In a statement, ASK said it unveiled the "Human Rights Situation in Bangladesh 2023" report at a press conference on 31 December.

At the briefing, ASK ZI Khan Panna said the current human rights situation in Bangladesh was uncomfortable.

Regarding the ASK report, NHRC Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed said the human rights situation in Bangladesh was not "uncomfortable, rather it had improved in recent years".

The NHRC chairman also said the claims of human rights deteriorating in Bangladesh were baseless, the ASK statement said.

"Ain o Salish Kendra is shocked at such comments of the NHRC chairman. The report has been prepared based on the news published in 10 national dailies and on ASK's investigation. Such a comment from the chief of a national organisation is unexpected and unfortunate," it added.

It also said both local and international human rights bodies, including various organisations of the United Nations, have consistently voiced concerns about the prevailing human rights situation.

Several reports on human rights repeatedly highlight the alarming narrowing of the space for civil rights expression and exercise.

Given these circumstances, the chairperson of the commission, whose primary role involves serving as a bridge between the government, civil society organisations, and human rights activists, has issued a statement that undoubtedly raises alarm and disappointment, said the ASK statement.