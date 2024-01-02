NHRC chairman’s remark on human rights report unexpected: ASK

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 08:55 pm

Related News

NHRC chairman’s remark on human rights report unexpected: ASK

Several reports on human rights repeatedly highlight the alarming narrowing of the space for civil rights expression and exercise, said the ASK statement

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 08:55 pm
NHRC chairman’s remark on human rights report unexpected: ASK

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman's statement regarding Ain o Salish Kendra's (ASK) report on human rights situation in Bangladesh is unfortunate and unexpected, the organisation said today (2 January).

In a statement, ASK said it unveiled the "Human Rights Situation in Bangladesh 2023" report at a press conference on 31 December. 
At the briefing, ASK ZI Khan Panna said the current human rights situation in Bangladesh was uncomfortable. 

Regarding the ASK report, NHRC Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed said the human rights situation in Bangladesh was not "uncomfortable, rather it had improved in recent years". 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The NHRC chairman also said the claims of human rights deteriorating in Bangladesh were baseless, the ASK statement said.

ASK annual review: Extrajudicial killings fall, opposition convictions rise 

"Ain o Salish Kendra is shocked at such comments of the NHRC chairman. The report has been prepared based on the news published in 10 national dailies and on ASK's investigation. Such a comment from the chief of a national organisation is unexpected and unfortunate," it added.

It also said both local and international human rights bodies, including various organisations of the United Nations, have consistently voiced concerns about the prevailing human rights situation. 

Several reports on human rights repeatedly highlight the alarming narrowing of the space for civil rights expression and exercise.

Given these circumstances, the chairperson of the commission, whose primary role involves serving as a bridge between the government, civil society organisations, and human rights activists, has issued a statement that undoubtedly raises alarm and disappointment, said the ASK statement.

Top News

Human Rights / Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) / National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

9h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

8h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

13h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

10m | Videos
Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

2h | Videos
Which players lost the most market value?

Which players lost the most market value?

3h | Videos
Where does the expired mobile tower go?

Where does the expired mobile tower go?

1h | Videos